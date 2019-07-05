Share:

PESHAWAR - Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SWAKP) celebrated World Sports Journalists Day amidst great fun and joys with players of various sports and members of the associations and officials of Directorate of Sports KP.

Prominent among them were Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, former squash legend Qamar Zaman, PHF vice president Syed Zahir Shah, karateka Khalid Noor, KPOA Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Butt, head coach Faisal Shah, SWASJ president Ijaz Ahmad Khan, secretary Imran Yousafzai and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guests lauded the sports journalists of the province. The International Sports Journalist Day is being observed since 1995. Every year, this day is celebrated around the world the best media professionals covering sporting events are awarded.