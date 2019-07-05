Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Mohsin Hassan Khan has said that blaming only captain Sarfraz Ahmed for Pakistan cricket team’s dismal show in the ICC World Cup is unfair and instead the entire team, management and PCB are equally responsible for the green caps’ overall results.

Talking to The Nation, Mohsin, who is also former head coach and chief selector, said: “Long before the World Cup, I had mentioned that Pakistan cricket team had potential and all the ingredients required to lift the coveted title. They just had to play according to their potential and game plan with a balanced squad to win the world’s biggest event.”

He said: “If I were the head coach in the important series against Australia in UAE, I would have never rested his key players including regular captain Sarfraz Ahmed. After picking 20 players, I would have been shortlisted 15 among them for the World Cup. I would have played captain in two or may be three matches and would have applied same formula on senior players, which would have helped Pakistan team in finding best combination prior to start of the world cup.

“Pakistan team had golden opportunity of arriving in England much earlier than other teams to play matches against England. Pakistan should have prepared much better, as they had time at their side, but look what they did. They never entered matches with proper planning and after losing to West Indies so badly, the team management should never bothered to take care of very important aspect of ensuring better run-rate, which remained minus throughout the tournament.

“Pakistan beat South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan, but run-rate factor was never in their minds, due to which now it is almost impossible for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semifinal despite beating Bangladesh. Pakistan team has to fly home just because of poor run-rate. Had any heed was paid and proper planning was made by the coaching staff, the things could have been far better,” he added.

Mohsin said it is very easy to blame certain players and pass on the lime share of poor results on captain, but it is highly unjustified and illogical as well. “Only captain could never be held responsible for the entire team’s performances rather players, team management, coaches and even PCB must share the responsibility. When Sarfraz was not enjoying good form, who was supposed to step forward and buck him up? Obviously, the PCB, team management, coaches needed to do so, but they couldn’t justify their roles and failed to make a difference.

“Had they fully motivated and supported Sarfraz, take my words, the captain could have given his 200 percent. When shoulders are down, few words of wisdom could pave the way and play the trick which was missing. I had strong belief that Pakistan team had potential as many individuals played match-winning knocks in different encounters but lack of proper planning and team work cost us dearly,” he added.

“Now World Cup is almost over for Pakistan and we must find out reasons and solutions to improve our team, instead of relying on others to help us out. We need to fully understand that, with full dedication and determination, Pakistan could beat any given opponent. The team should go and play to win against Bangladesh. It is more to do with pride and showing the world that we are one of the bests in the world and it doesn’t mean that with one or two bad results, we are finished,” Mohsin concluded.