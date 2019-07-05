Share:

Although China will help Pakistan achieve a bright future through its CPEC projects, there is also a negative side to the story. Hundreds of women and girls from Pakistan’s Christian community have been trafficked to China as brides.

Chinese and Pakistani brokers are aggressively seeking out girls. Sometimes they even cruise outside the churches to ask for potential brides. Some pastors get payments to lure poor parents into exchanging their daughters for wealth. They receive several thousand dollars and are lied about how their new sons-in-law are wealthy Christian converts. Once in China, the girls are sold in to the prostitution.

SADIA JAMIL,

Karachi.