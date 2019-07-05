Share:

FAISALABAD/ SARGODHA/ KHANEWAL - Eight people including a woman were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents on Thursday.

In Faisalabad, two persons were killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning. According to police, a cattle trader, Zafar Iqbal (33), along with his unidentified companion was travelling on the rear part of a truck which overturned due to over speeding near Oddan Chak on Jhumrah Road. As a result, both of them sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. Area police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary.

In Sargodha, five persons including a woman were killed. Police said Maqbool Ahmed of Chak 40/NB along with his nephew Shan Ali was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab Road when a recklessly driven vehicle hit it near Ludewala Bypass, killing both on the spot.

In another accident, a speeding bus hit and killed motorcyclist Muhammad Khan and injured Kalsoom near Fazil village.

A man named Mujahid (father of 5 children), a resident of Chak 82/NB used to quarrel with his son Haseeb over minor issues. On the day of incident, Mujahid quarrelled with his son as usual. In a fit of rage, the accused son allegedly shot dead his father and managed to escape.

In another incident, accused Rizwan of Gulshan Ahmed allegedly shot dead his sister Munazza for contracting love marriage. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after post-mortem. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

In Khanewal, Rescue 1122 fished out a body from Melsi Canal near Khattak Hotel Kacha Khue.

According to Rescue sources, some passersby spotted the body floating in the canal. The rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body. Rescue officials handed over the body to police. Police started investigation.