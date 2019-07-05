Share:

LAHORE (PR) Earlier this month, Visa (NYSE:V) hosted the VEI: Women’s Global Edition, marking the first time the program has focused on organizations with at least one woman founder or co-founder from around the world who are changing the world by solving business and social challenges. The new global competition spotlighted the underrepresented millions of women business and social impact leaders, tasking them to solve a FinTech and for the first time a Social Impact challenge for a chance to win $100,000 per challenge along with mentorship, access to Visa products and programs, and exposure to key participants in the commerce ecosystem. Nearly 1,300 applicants applied to participate in the program.