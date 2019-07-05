Share:

LAHORE - Windstorm and rains on Thursday decreased the intensity of heat in plains of the country including Lahore by lowering the temperature.

Windstorm and rains caused tripping of feeders of various electric supply companies, plunging parts of province in darkness.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the afternoon that followed by scattered rains. Windstorm and rains provided much needed relief to people. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 41 degree Celsius and 30C respectively.

High velocity winds and rains caused tripping of around 100 Lesco feeders, putting major portion of Lahore in darkness. Over a dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night.

Windstorm caused felling of tree branches and steamers along important roads, disturbing smooth vehicular movement.

Met Office forecasts partly cloudy weather with scattered rains over next two days

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.