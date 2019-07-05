Share:

Rawalpindi - A police officer along with his private driver allegedly raped a woman under influence of alcohol in a house located in limits of Police Station Wah Saddar, sources said on Thursday.

The victim rang up Rescue 15 for lodging complaint and the police held the driver of the police officer on rape charges, they added.

However, a senior police officer told The Nation that the victim lady had refused undergoing medical test in hospital.

According to sources, a woman called on police helpline Rescue 15 and lodged complaint that a trainee sub inspector Nabeel, who is posted at PS Rawat, along with his driver Kala Bawa took her into a house in area of Wah Saddar where they raped her forcefully under the influence of alcohol.

She requested the police to arrest the accused. The in-charge of Rescue 15 shared the complaint with SHO PS Wah Saddar, who immediately conducted a raid and held Kala Bawa. Nonetheless, T-SI Nabil managed to escape, they said.

Later, the woman appeared before the police and tendered a written application for registration of case against the alleged rapists.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted for his comments, confirmed the occurrence of the crime. He said that the victim had been brought to hospital for MLR but she refused to undergo the process. He said that the lady also withdrew her application and stated before investigators that she had an affair with Nabeel for whom she also got divorce from her husband. “I developed illicit relations with Nabeel with my own consent and don’t want to file a case against him,” SP quoted the victim lady as saying. He added that the police would not pursue the case and close the file after taking written statement of the lady.

He said that the detained driver of the trainee sub-inspector would also be released soon.