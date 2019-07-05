Share:

‘Tamgha-E-Imtiaz’ recipient Mehwish Hayat has recently received a tremendous online backlash because of her item number in the upcoming Lollywood film ‘Baaji.’

The song “Gangster Gurriya” has stirred controversy for allegedly displaying immoral scenes and vulgarity. It was quickly criticized by many people, with many suggesting that it is the wrong representation of culture in Pakistan. Most people also questioned the credibility of ‘Tamgha-E-Imtiaz’ Mehwish recently won.

This song makes us question whether she deserved the honorable “Tamgha e Imtiaz” or not. The nation hopes that the state honors this award to the people who present a positive image of our country to the world.

ANUSHA MANSOOR,

Karachi.