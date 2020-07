Share:

30 individuals fell genuinely debilitated after drinking substandard buttermilk (lassi), the incident took place in Takht Nusrati Kujay locale of Ganderi Khattak.

According to points of interest, the debilitated have been conceded to Gracious Clinic, most of the affected are ladies and children.

Medical Administrator of respectful healing center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa uncovered that 20 of the wiped out patients have been brought in to the therapeutic office.