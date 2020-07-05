Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 42 more COVID-19 patients died in the province during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 1,501 while 1,585 new cases were also reported, increasing the tally to 92,306.

Sharing with the media daily report on coronavirus situation, he said that overnight 42 patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. “Now the number of patients dying due to the virus has reached 1,501 which shows 1.6 percent death ratio,” the CM added.

He said that 10,718 samples were tested which helped detect 1,585 new cases showing 15 percent detection rate.”So far 491,768 samples have been tested in the province which has led to the identification of 92,306 cases,” he said, and added the overall detection ratio came to 19 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present 38,417 patients were under treatment, of whom 36,515 were in home isolation, 299 were at isolation centres and 1,603 at different hospitals.

Out of 1,585 new cases, 928 have been reported from Karachi alone

He added that at present 733 patients were in a critical condition. “Of these 733 patients, 98 are on ventilators,” he disclosed.

The CM said that 1,480 more patients had recovered overnight and now the number of patients recovering from the virus so far has reached 52,388 that shows 57 percent recovery rate.

He said that out of 1,585 new cases, 928 belonged to Karachi alone. “There are 262 cases in district East of the city, 221 in South, 121 in Korangi, 116 in Central, 105 in Malir and 103 in West,” he elaborated.

He added that Sukkur had reported 107 new cases, Hyderabad 76, Ghotki 65, Matiari 31, Thatta 16, Khairpur 14, Jacobabad 13, Badin 13, Naushehroferoze 12, Sanghar and Umerkot nine cases each, Kambar eight, Mirpurkhas seven, Jamshoro six, Larkana four while Dadu, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad had one case each.

The chief minister urged people to cooperate with the administration in the implementation of selective lockdown, observe SOPs to keep everyone safe and secure.