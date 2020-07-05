Share:

At least 48 doctors from teaching hospitals in Punjab have resigned from teaching hospitals in Punjab. The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education have issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

As per details, two doctors from Allied Hospital Faisalabad, four doctors from DG Khan Hospital, two doctors from Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, two from Shaikh Zayed Rahim Yar Khan and seven from Jinnah Hospital quit their jobs.

Moreover, two doctors from Nawaz Sharif Yaki Gate Hospital and six from Children's Hospital Lahore have resigned. And two doctors resigned from Services Hospital, two from Lady Aitchison and three from Lahore General Hospital.

One doctor each resigned from Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Mian Munshi Hospital. 14 doctors working at Mayo Hospital have also resigned.

Two doctors resigned from Services Hospital, two from Lady Aitchison and three from Lahore General Hospital.