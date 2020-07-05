Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Noor Alam Khan Mehsud here on Saturday paid rich tributes to the doctors, paramedical staff, police, officials of Rescue 1122 and the district administration for their role in the 100-day fight against coronavirus.He was addressing a press conference at Circuit House organised in connection with the completion of first 100 days of fight against the pandemic.

District Health Officer Dr. Arif Mahmood, Dr Hafeezullah, Additional SP Aslam Khan Khattak and DSP (Headquarters) Fazlur Rahim Khan Gandapur were also present on the occasion.

He said that the virus, which had wreaked havoc all over the world, had been considerably brought under control by the grace of Almighty Allah and due to the measures taken by the Health Department, Police, Rescue 1122, and the district administration and with the cooperation of people.

Noor Alam Khan said that at present there were 55 active cases of coronavirus at local level for which 41 houses had been declared as quarantine centres.

He said the district had health facilities, including 11 ventilators to deal with any emergency.

He said that Public Health Laboratory had been made operational and 2,316 tests had been conducted there so far. “The District Health Office still has 1,500 testing kits,” he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Dr Arif Mehmood said that in order to protect oneself from coronavirus, a social distance of 3 to 6 feet, frequent washing of hands with soap, use of sanitizers, wearing of face masks and other precautionary measures should be taken.

He disclosed that the health department teams had screened 32,892 people at the Darazanda entry point of Dera Ismail Khan. “Of 6,300 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, none showed symptoms of the virus,” he said, and added, “Door to door campaign was also run to make people aware of the hazards of Covid-19.”