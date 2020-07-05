Share:

The Chinese Football Affiliation (CFA) plans to have their beat flight groups tried for COVID-19 once a week after the association kicks off on July 25, neighborhood media detailed Sunday.

The CFA will enforce strict virus-preventive measures to make sure the Chinese Super League (CSL) 2020 campaign will he held in an environment free of virus, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.

"According to a CFA plan, all players, coaches and working staff will be screened for COVID-19 once a week after the season begins," the report said.

Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning province and the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu province have been selected to host the CSL 2020 campaign with 16 contesting teams split into two groups to play in a tournament style competition.