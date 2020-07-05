Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has visited different regions of Lahore without convention to survey the usage of SOP's and savvy lock down over corona virus pandemic.

According to the points of interest, Buzdar himself drove the car and visited distinctive regions of Lahore counting Gulberg, Jail Road, Model Town and Garden Town.

The CM communicated disappointment at a few on obligation police staff for not wearing confront masks.

CM Punjab said that orders of obligatory wearing of face mask ought to be entirely upheld and encouraged individuals to take after rules given by the government to remain secure.