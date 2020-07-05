Share:

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 93 more lives within the nation within the past 24 hours, taking the passing toll to 4,712.

According to the National Command and Operation Middle (NCOC), 3,191 modern infections were identified after 25,527 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 228,474.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted within the nation whereas 93,932 COVID-19 patients are experiencing treatment and 129,830 patients have recovered from the disease.

92,306 cases have been identified in Sindh so distant, 81,317 in Punjab, 27,843 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,766 in Balochistan, 13, 292 in Islamabad, 1,228 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,536 in Gilgit Baltistan