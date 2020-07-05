Share:

ISLAMABAD - After 44 days of intense spike of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the federal capital on Saturday recorded below one hundred positive cases in 24 hours, officials said.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), only 97 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in previous 24 hours with a single death.

The city health authorities earlier recorded 113 cases with minimum death rate of one in previous five days.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia also said that “We are investigating a total of 97 positive cases today, record lowest after many weeks. 2327 tests run and the positivity remains 4.1 %. Our recoveries are +68%.”

He also said that numbers have come down, but we can’t take it as the end, it may be beginning of another battle. We are just glad to see lower positivity for now. We will be tracing as our teams have been from the beginning. Follow SoPs, as COVID19 is still the biggest challenge.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat in his social media message said that first time we had more than 100 cases in a day was 20th May. After a comprehensive TTQ implementation we have brought down the cases to 97 per day. I hope we manage to keep it that way.

The NCOC data said that the city has 13,292 COVID-19 active cases with 130 deaths. It also mentioned that 8,610 recoveries have been done in the city so far.

The data shows that since June 29, only three deaths have occurred in the city due to COVID-19 including two days when no patient died of the pandemic.

Spokesperson Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Sajid Shah said that the increased number of testing capacity and implementation of lockdown in selected areas of the city has contributed in controlling the number of cases.

He said that the health authorities working on district level selected the areas where increased number of cases were being reported and sealed them for specific time period.

“The strategy is working and we observed low number of cases,” he said.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar also stated that Islamabad new corona cases were more than 700/day in mid June. Yesterday (July 2nd), 113 only. He had stated that positivity down to 5% yesterday and in single digits for last few days consistently. Very good work done by district administration, police and health department but most of all citizens of Islamabad.

On the earlier surge of the cases at the end of the previous month, DHO Dr. Zaeem Zia had stated that 25,000 tests have been done in the city and sometimes due to the increased number of cases, backlog is created and results are reported with delay. Dr. Zaeem Zia said that the figure has dropped from around 400 cases being reported daily. “Around 50 cases are a relatively small number,” he said.

The district administration had sealed the sub sectors in I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-7 and other areas.

Meanwhile, the Directorate Health Services (DHS) of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) also launched a campaign in high risk slum areas of the city to trace the COVID-19 cases.

The statement released said that the DHS launched a campaign in slum areas in order to assess the prevalence of coronavirus in poor and high risk population areas of Islamabad.