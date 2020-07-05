Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first six months of the ongoing year have seen a considerable decrease in overall crime in the federal capital due to effective policing measures and timely action against criminals, according to the officials.

They attributed the decline in crime rate to the initiatives for improvement in police performance. During the current year, overall heinous crime rate has decreased by 24 per cent. The first six months data reflects a major dip in the incidents of dacoity and robbery/street crime which reduced by 52 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, according to the officials. Incidents of vehicle theft have also witnessed a decline by 6 per cent whereas burglary registered a reduction of 41 per cent. During the period of six months, Islamabad police also had a crackdown against drugs and illegal weapons and registered an increase of 47 per cent and 19 per cent in the recovery of illegal weapons and narcotics respectively. Operations Division of ICT Police had launched a strong crackdown against habitual offenders, criminal gangs and drug-peddlers resulting in decrease of crime.

During this period, the officials said, 10 gangs of hardened criminals were busted and 867 accused involved in various criminal activities including crime against property were arrested and recovery of the valuables made. Eight blind murders were traced, 75 car-lifters were arrested and vehicles/motorcycles worth Rs110 million were recovered.

In drive against drug-peddlers, 240kg of Chars, 47kg of Heroin, 4kg of Opium, 41gm of Cocaine, 223g of Ice drug and 10,000 bottles of liquor were recovered. Action against illicit arms resulted in recovery of five hand grenades, 31 Kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 543 pistols, 38 daggers and 11,000 bullets, according to the officials.

Due to effective crime prevention strategy adopted by ICT Police in the last two years, under command of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, the capital city has improved its status by 70 points in World Crime Index and has been declared 72nd safest city in the world.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police have recovered 4.8kg heroin and arrested three drug dealers. The arrests were made during special checking.

According to the details, the accused have been identified as Gul Taj, Fazale-e-Rabbi and Ismail Khan. They used to bring drugs from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to the twin cities. The action was supervised by SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk and DSP Khalid Awan. Police have started investigation after registering a case in this regard, said the officials.