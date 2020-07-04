Share:

ISLAMABAD-David and Victoria Beckham are planning to build a kidney-shaped lake on their sprawling £6million Cotswolds estate, according to reports. The couple have submitted a planning application to West Oxfordshire District Council to create a stretch of water spanning 3000 square meters. The new addition will be the latest in a long-line of alterations to the Beckhams’ estate after they were previously awarded permission to install a secret underground tunnel, wine cellar and ‘super garage’. David, 45, and Victoria, 46, have submitted plans for a lake that will be four metres deep and surrounded by an array of wildflowers and trees, if approved. The planning application states these will include ‘Hazel, Oak, Honeysuckle, Bramble, Sycamore, Wayfaring trees Yew, Hornbeam, Birch, Hawthorn, Crab apple, Wild cherry and Sorbus’.