LAHORE - Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance of various points is being carried out in the provincial capital. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk on Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 79, where he checked the field staff working in street for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it is necessary for public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.