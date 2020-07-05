Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Expo Center Field Hospital. She reviewed the facilities at the High Dependency Unit at the hospital. Also present on the occasion were CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, duty doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff. Professor Asad Aslam Khan apprised the minister of the facilities at the HDU and other sections of the hospital.The minister appreciated the efforts of Prof Asad Aslam Khan for developing the HDU facility in a very short span of time. She said the government had provided best available services at the Expo Center Hospital, hoping that Pakistan will very soon be a corona free country, insha Allah. A large number of recovered patients are returning to their homes on daily basis. She also said that in all Public Sector Hospitals, good quality services and facilities are available for Corona patients.