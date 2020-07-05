Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that joint efforts of the government, civil and military administration and the general masses have been remarkable in the prevailing corona situation which clearly reflects the resilience, perseverance and commitment of the nation to stand up to the mark in cris es.

The Chief Minister was addressing as a chief guest an event here on Saturday to mark the 100 days of the nation’s resolve in the fight against corona pandemic. Paying rich tribute to the services of frontline workers including health, rescue and police workers, district administrations and all others fighting on frontlines against the pandemic, he said that sacrifices rendered by the frontline health workers who lost their lives in order to save the life of others, would be remembered for ever, and as a nation we feel proud of their sacrifices.

Mahmood Khan said that role of civil and military administration, relevant government departments, private organizations, elected representatives, civil society, media workers and the general public in the prevailing corona situation was laudable. He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government from the very first day, is making result-oriented efforts under a well-planned strategy to contain the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic.

While lauding the role of National Coordination Council and National Command & Operation Centre, Mahmood Khan said that these forums had been playing vital role in devising and implementing an effective strategy with consensus of all the federating units and stakeholders to effectively deal with the challenge. The Chief Minister also appreciated the role of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 in this regard.

Mahmood Khan expressed the hope that with the joint efforts of the government and the general masses the existing challenge could be overcome very soon. He expressed his gratitude for the general public in cooperating with the administration by following the principles of social distancing, precautionary measures and government’s instructions and said the people of the province have behaved in a very responsible manner in the prevailing situation.

The Chief Minister also talked to the family members of the martyred health workers through video links and assured them of all possible support from the provincial government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister distributed commendation certificates amongst the frontline workers of district administrations, health department, local government department, rescue and police in recognition of their valuable services rendered during the corona pandemic.

Besides Provincial Ministers Taimur Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Local government Kamran Bangash, Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IG Police Sanaullah Abbasi attended the meeting.

by frontline workers of various district administrations, health department, local government department, Police and Rescue.