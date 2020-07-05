Share:

The European Union foreign policy chief will arrive in Turkey Monday for two days of talks to discuss EU-Turkey relations and regional developments, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"The Vice-President of the EU Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mr. Josep Borrell Fontelles will pay a working visit to Turkey on 6-7 July 2020,” the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

It added: “During the visit, all aspects of Turkey-EU relations will be discussed thoroughly and views on regional issues such as Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, and Syria will be exchanged.”

The visit comes in the wake of controversial visits by Borrell to Turkey’s neighbor Greece and Southern Cyprus where Ankara’s concerns about mistreatment of asylum seekers and equitable treatment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Turkey in areas such as Eastern Mediterranean energy resources were ignored.