LAHORE - Sudheendra Kulkarni, an ex BJP leader doesn’t agree with Modi’s policies especially about Gilgit-Baltistan on the basis of historical facts mentioned in the book Integration of the Indian States by VP Menon. The former BJ leader said on twitter, “#Modi ji, India wanting to militarily "take back" #GilgitBaltistan is EXPANSIONISM! 2/n On 2.11.1947, GB rejected Hari Singh acceding to India on 26.10. Why? Read p 452 of unbiased book by VP Menon 'Integration of the Indian States' Who VPM? Sardar Patel’s own right hand man.”