Share:

ISLAMABAD-He is only just setting out on the road of life. But baby Ace, the son of 89 year old Bernie Ecclestone, is clearly in safe hands.The billionaire former Formula 1 boss and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, told of their joy as they proudly showed off their newborn for the first time.’It’s only his second day in the world so he’s not doing very much at the moment but he’s in great form,’ Mr Ecclestone told.Miss Flosi gave birth to 7lb 1oz Alexander Charles Ecclestone - or Ace for short - on Wednesday near Bern, Switzerland, where they are spending lockdown at their home. Mr Ecclestone is already used to having a baby around as he has three daughters from his previous marriages, and five grandchildren.