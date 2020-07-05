Share:

attock - Special Secretary Health Punjab Ajmal Bhatti has said that this government is utilising maximum available resources to ensure better health facilities to the people and special focus is on mother and child health.

He said this during his visit to Mother and Child Health Centre Attock. He was accompanied by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz and others. Special Secretary Health Ajmal Bhatti said that this MCH is a blessing for the people of Attock as this will help not only in better health facilities but will also help in overcoming mother and neonatal mortality rate.

He directed Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Mehmood to make this centre functional in all respects and start OPD at this centre within next two weeks to ensure better health facilities.

He said that budget related issues and other requirements for this centre will be completed on priority. Earlier, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar briefed the Special Secretary about the Mother and Child Health Centre and apprised him about the hardships in getting the possession of this building.

Financial assistance, job opportunities for

families of deceased: Zulfiqar Bokhari

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that the bereaved families of those six persons who died while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar of Tehsil Fatehjang will be given financial assistance and job opportunities will be provided to their two children. He said this during his visit to Dhok Malyar to condole the death of the deceased persons which included three brothers.

He was accompanied by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar. While talking to the bereaved families, Zulfi Bokhari said that this was indeed a great loss as six male members of the family lost their lives.

He assured the bereaved families that concerned authorities will be approached for their financial assistance and job opportunities will be provided to their children. He directed DC Attock to fulfil the formalities in this context and apprise the authorities for the financial assistance of the bereaved families.

He also directed DC Attock to make SOPs in this context to avoid recurrence of such cases in future and launch an awareness campaign across the district.

Zulfi Bokhari also lauded the efforts of Rescuers in taking out the dead bodies from the well.