Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Heavy downpour coupled with hail and thunderstorm extinguished jungle fire on Shimla hills Abbottabad. According to the details, the jungle on Shimla hills caught fire three days ago due to unknown reasons where precious trees and birds burnt alive. Fortunately, yesterday a spell of heavy rain coupled with hail and thunderstorm started in the Hazara division which extinguished the fire on Shimla hills.