Rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Meanwhile, heavy falls at few places are also expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region and Northeast Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty-two, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-one, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.