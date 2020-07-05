Share:

Huawei Technologies has overtaken Samsung Electronics as the world's top smartphone maker in April and May, data from Counterpoint Research revealed on Tuesday,

Huawei and Samsung topped smartphone sales at 19.7 and 19.6, respectively. The Chinese tech giant took 21.4 percent of the global market in April, surpassing Samsung for the first time in history, with the latter earning 19.1 percent.

The news comes as Boston Consulting Group (BCG) named Huawei the 6th out of the worlds 50 most innovative company in 2020, with the Chinese firm scoring its highest position in history after skyrocketing 42 places on the index, or the largest gain by any firm.

BCG assessed 2,500 global innovation executives and bases the annual report on global 'mindshare', industry disruption, industry peer view and value creation.