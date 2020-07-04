Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kim Kardashian recently took criticism over bragging about her collection 14 Friesian horses at her Wyoming ranch. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows that everyone on Instagram loves dogs. She was full of puppy love as she took to Instagram with some adorable photos of herself posing with her Pomeranian Sushi. The 39 year old sported a black leather jacket as she snuggled up to the two fur baby in the photo. Kim previously bought Sushi in June of 2017 for daughter North’s fourth birthday, as sister Kourtney Kardashian bought Sushi’s sister for daughter Penelope, naming her Honey. Her status as a billionaire was disputed this week, when Forbes set her net worth somewhere around $900million.