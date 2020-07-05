Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday eased smart lockdown in 89 different areas including Nowshera and Peshawar.

Official figures showed 70 percent decline in cases in areas under lockdown. In district Haripur and Nowshera 100 percent decline was recorded while in district swat there are 70 percent decline in corona cases after imposition of smart lockdown.

Focal person for Health Department Iftikhar-u-din told media that due to smart lockdown cases of Covid-19 reduced to great extent and it would be extended to those areas wherever new cases were reported.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also informed about decline in corona cases owing to imposition of smart lockdown.

Earlier the government imposed smart lockdown in 129 areas of Malakand Division, 249 areas of the Hazara Division, 31 localities of Peshawar, 14 areas of Kohat, nine areas of Mardan, seven areas of Dera Ismail Khan and five areas of the Bannu Division.

However, later the lockdown was further eased as the isolation and quarantine period of the patients completed.