Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday work on M-8 project, also known as Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway, will commence on a top priority basis.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has accorded approval for construction of 146-kilometre-long Hoshab-Awaran section of the motorway.

“This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan, will change lives,” said Asim Saleem Bajwa who also heads the CPEC authority.

Earlier, on June 17, SAPM Bajwa had rejected the impression that the CPEC projects are being slowed down.