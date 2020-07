Share:

ATTOCK - A 24-year-old man drowned in a mini dam near Khunda village in Jand tehsil of Attock on Saturday in the limits of Basal police station. The man identified as Akbar Khan went to take bath in the dam but due to flooding in the mini dam, he lost control and subsequently drowned. Later, Rescue 1122 retrieved his body from the mini dam and handed it over for burial. Police registered a case and started further investigation.