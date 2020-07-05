Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday appreciated the efforts of frontline health workers and medical practitioners in fight against Covid-19.

During visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Mirza said that the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to combat the coronavirus with the support of doctors.

He said “Conscious of the disease spread and mortality and having put in place a very robust national coordinating and decision-making mechanism at the highest level we have made the best sovereign decisions in the best interest of our people.”

He said that the government had consciously but gradually eased generalised lockdown but at the same time it had focused on the enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).