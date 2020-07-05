Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Missing Persons Commission received 12 new cases in the month of June, 2020 while the number of disposed of cases was 4593 by June 30, 2020.

As per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary Commission, a total of 6674 cases were received by the commission by May 2020. During June 2020, 12 more cases were received and the total number of cases reached 6686.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 49 cases in June 2020.

The Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of lockdown policies announced by federal government and the provincial governments in order to check COVID-19 as per law.

The relatives of the missing persons have lauded the efforts of Chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members of commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and not availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.