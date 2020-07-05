Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into illegal appointments in the provincial education department on Saturday.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has launched a probe against former Executive District Officer (Education), Aijaz Solangi for hiring people illegally in the Sindh education department. The latter is accused of hiring people illegally in Naushero Feroz, district of Sindh.

According to the Sindh education dept, a total of 69 teachers were appointed in Naushero Feroz, of which record of 52 teachers found to be missing.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also included District Education Officer Noor Ahmed and Mumtaz Shah into the investigation. Read More: SHC sets deadline to conclude probe into illegal appointments in Sindh education dept

Last year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had given a deadline to the concerned authorities for completing an investigation into illegal appointments on the quota of special persons in the provincial education department.