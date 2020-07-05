Share:

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz paid a visit to Landi Kotal, District Khyber, on Saturday.

Addressing a function in Landi Kotal, Dr Kazim Niaz has said the entire nation was united in fighting Covid-19.

Frontline workers, doctors, paramedics, police, district administration, business community and the people worked with a coordinated effort which was commendable, he added.

Dr Kazim Niaz said that sacrifices of health professionals would always be remembered. Religious scholars also gave their full support to the government, he said adding the problem was not over yet and we should be more careful.

The Provincial Chief Secretary also awarded certificates of appreciation to the district administration workers, health department staff, police, quarantine center staff, PDMA personnel and members of the business community.

Dr. Kazim Niaz said that even the most developed countries with their health governance systems struggled during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the economic situation of the country and implementation of the SOPs both were in focus, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Chief Secretary said the support and enthusiasm of the people in these times was commendable. He said that cattle markets would be set up in open spaces outside the cities and arrangements would be made for observance of SOPs.

The Chief Secretary also distributed masks, sanitizers and food among the police personnel deployed at various check posts and avenues. He also visited Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Headquarters where he was briefed by Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed.