Nationwide tally of coronavirus has reached 228,474 with emergence of 3,191 new cases over the last twenty-four hours.

The total cases detected in Punjab are 81,317 Sindh 92,306, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 27,843, Balochistan 10,766, Islamabad 13,409, Azad Kashmir 1288 and Gilgit Baltistan 1545.

139,830 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The death toll from the virus stands at 4,712 with 93 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. 22,527 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period.