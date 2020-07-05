Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that his party would not compromise on the rights of the province.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders at Watan Kor, QWP Headquarters, Sherpao said the PTI government had promised to provide Rs. 100 billion annually to the merged tribal districts for 10 years, but the promise could not be materialized yet.

Aftab Sherpao said the provinces had also pledged to provide three percent of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award for the uplift of the merged districts, but the promise was yet to be honoured. “The non-provision of the funds has created a sense of deprivation among the residents of the tribal districts, who are now having second thoughts about the merger,” he added.

The QWP chairman alleged that the PTI led government had no clear-cut policy to contain the spread of Covid-19. He said the government caused confusion among the people on the issue of lockdown and smart-lockdown. Sherpao added the government shared wrong statistics with the people about the number of Coronavirus patients and the deaths caused by it in order to hide its incompetence.

“The situation would have been under control, had the government taken timely steps when the pandemic broke out in China,” he added. The QWP leader said that people were getting infected and their number was increasing day by day, but there were no facilities at provincial hospitals.

He said the PTI leaders introduced indecency in politics as they frequently used derogatory words for the members of the opposition. Commenting on the prevailing political situation in the country, Sherpao said his party would attend the upcoming all parties’ conference (APC) being convened by the opposition.

He reiterated his party’s resolve that the government would not be allowed to reverse the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He recalled that the amendment was made after thorough consultation and hard work of all the parliamentarians. Aftab Sherpao said that the NFC Award was a constitutional body that ensured judicious distribution of resources among all provinces.

He warned the government against slashing the share of the provinces, saying it would weaken the federation. He also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the train-coaster collision in Sheikhupura and extended condolences to the Sikh families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy.