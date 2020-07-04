Share:

LAHORE- Two-time World Cup winner and former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has stated that Pakistan are the best suited team to overpower the Indian cricket team in India. Speaking on his Youtube Channel, the Aussie made this claim in response to a viewer’s question on which side could defeat the Indian cricket team in India. Hogg opined that Pakistan boasted a good pace unit and that their batsmen knew the subcontinental conditions very well, meaning that they could get the better of the Indian cricket team. “Well I think the best team at the moment would be Pakistan because they have got a very strong pace unit and have got some good spinners. They also got depth in their batting and know the Indian conditions quite well,” Hogg said. The 49-year old, however, did realize that given the strained political relations between the countries, it is highly unlikely that Pakistan will be travelling to India to clash swords with the Indian cricket team any time soon. Hogg added that after Pakistan, Australia are the best choice to outdo the Indian cricket team in their own backyard.a