Share:

PM Imran Khan Sunday said Pakistan attaches incredible significance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and remained committed to its standards and goals of its Constitution.

He said Pakistan had continuously strived to form the regional body a dynamic vehicle for shared participation based on the guideline of sovereign correspondence.

“The association must work towards accomplishing financial, social and social development of the region,” he said, calling for expanded level of connectivity among the SAARC part states for a affluent locale.

Iftikhar Malik expressed gratitude toward Prime Serve for his praise and conveyed his message to Imran Khan that he would do his best to promote regional exchange and Pakistan had progressed its conviction that a secure and peaceful environment in South Asia was significant for the headway of region's improvement and prosperity.

He guaranteed that he would play a positive part in assist strengthening regional cooperation.

He said holding position of President of SAARC CCI implied renewing impetus among the part states and so was significant.