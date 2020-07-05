Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is going to re-open its western border with Iran at four more crossings from today to resume trade between the two countries while following health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that the border points at Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi are being opened from July 5 in the light of the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a meeting.

It said that the decision has been taken only for resumption of trade between both the countries and unlimited number of trucks will be allowed while ensuring all COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and protocols.

According to the notification, these crossings will remain open 7 days a week, from morning till evening, as per “mutually agreed timings between both the countries.”

In March, Pakistan had sealed its western and eastern borders to tackle the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

The ministry has informed the inspector general Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Turbat, and the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the order.

Since June 17, Pakistan had already re-opened the Taftan border seven days a week to expand border trade with Iran. The decision to re-open the Taftan crossing had been taken on the intervention of the Speaker Nation Assembly Asad Qaiser to facilitate the export of mangoes export to Iran.