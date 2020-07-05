Share:

SAPM Bukhari has stated that Pakistan will host Global Tourism Forum in 2021. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari is also the Chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said Pakistan will also be hosting tourism summit of D-8 countries in 2022.

He said government has formulated a policy of ten years to uplift tourism in Pakistan and it has also developed five years action plan. Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said a national portal has been designed to promote tourism in the country.

Commenting on PTDC's poor performance over the years, he said political intervention has devastated the organisation. He said all initiatives have been taken to use the potential of PTDC. He said employees of PTDC have been offered a lucrative golden handshake.

Responding to a question, he categorically said that government is not privatising Roosevelt Hotel in New York. He said that going forward PTDC's motels will be handed over to the provinces along with a template for leasing them to the private sector for the next 30 years. "When you give a lease for three to five years, the investor doesn't even bother to fix the washrooms, he has nothing to gain from it. "But when you give an extended lease and give a credible tender you will see that these 46 properties will become three, four star hotels in Pakistan.