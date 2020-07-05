Share:

Residents of the UK and Europe have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the positive coronavirus result of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, and prayed for his recovery.

Mohammad Qamar Multani Amir Chaudhry and others and the Kashmiri community started a series of prayers. It was decided to continue the recitation of the Holy Quran in Inverness and Coventry City until Shah Mehmood Qureshi recovers.

Mumtaz Kashmiri leader said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi is an educated and experienced person of Pakistani politics who has his own style of politics and you always feel the pain of Kashmiris from the heart along with serving humanity and put eyes in the eyes of India. He is a fearless personality who prefers service through politics.

He further said that the way FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi lectured international leaders in Brussels and Geneva on the Kashmir issue, which boldly highlighted the Kashmir issue and the Hurriyat leaders in Pakistan.