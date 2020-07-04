Share:

FAISALABAD - Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan has said that the government is taking various measures to control locust attack. However, the agricultural scientists should find a durable solution to the issue by taking farming community on board. He said without proper participation of farming community, no research and development work in agriculture could produce results. He was addressing an awareness session on locust control, held for farming community at new Senate Hall of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). He said all-out efforts were being made to address locust issue and other agricultural challenges. He said there was dire need to eradicate locusts at the initial three stages of its life before becoming adult. He asked the farming community to help the institutions to identify locust breeding spots so that proper measures could be taken for its elimination. He said that Cholistan and Tharparkar were the breeding place for locusts where farming community would be sensitised to wipe out the locust at initial level. He said that the government had launched incentive scheme for farming community to combat the locust. He said that climate changes had played a role to move the locust from desert places to agricultural areas. He appreciated the UAF role on locust control program and said that its recommendations will bring tangible results. However, we should focus on bio-pesticide, he added. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that sincere efforts were underway on the part of all government institutions to fight locust. He said that the university had set up a locust research cell under which is working to eradicate locusts on war footing. He said after 27 years, locusts had hit crops at the huge level. In near future, a fresh locust attack is likely in the country for which we will have to take measures. Dr Masnsoorul Hassan, Dr Sohail Ahmad, Dr Ameer Rasul, Dr Sagheer and others also spoke.