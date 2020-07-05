Share:

The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has reported more special flights to Saudi Arabia to bring back stranded nationals. According to the most recent declaration, the national carrier will work a special flight, PK-9730, between Riyadh and Karachi on July 8.

The flight will carry 250 travelers to Karachi. It is germane to specify here that PIA is reliably running special flights to repatriate nationals caught totally different nations due to suspension of flight operations after the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The national carrier has so distant repatriated more than 4,800 nationals including 2,400 Pakistanis from Dammam.

The government government had earlier announced to bring back around 10,000 from Saudi Arabia and 15,000 from the United Middle easterner Emirates (UAE) by working a arrangement of more than 100 special flights.

The PIA representative said in a explanation that a expansive number of flights was scheduled to encourage the nationals to getting carrier tickets easily.