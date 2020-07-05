Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure strict implementation of SOPs and undertaking all required administrative actions to implement the strategy of smart lockdown to curtail the spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

He expressed these views during his visit to National Command and Operation Centre on the occasion of completion of 100 days of its establishment.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions throughout the country against coronavirus pandemic.

He also acknowledged the role and services of healthcare workers, emergency responders and management from all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Imran Khan appreciated the resilience and adaptability of the nation to adjust to the new normal by following standard operating procedures and face the challenge of COVID-19 as one nation.