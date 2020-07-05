Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the era of digitization and information technology, the second largest parliamentary party of the country -- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz -- is running without its own official website.

Contrary to other mainstream political parties and even some less known parties, the PML-N which has also a privilege to rule the country for three times doesn’t have its digital interface in the shape of website to interact with masses.

PML-N is a claimant of prudently using IT to transform the model of public governance and accelerate economic growth in its manifesto for general elections 2018 and promised to make IT a key driver for country’s economic growth but unfortunately it has been failed to maintain its own website.

When contacted, Secretary Information PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that at present the official website of the party is not functional and said: “We always have a website. A new website is in process and will be launched next week.”

The workers and supporters who spoke to this scribe were of the view that in the absence of party website they were even unaware about the designations, party structure and several other important things to know.