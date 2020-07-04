Share:

Hiding under the pretence of ‘technical problems’, ‘maintenance’ and ‘fuel shortages’, electricity suppliers like LESCO and Karachi Electric (KE) have continued with intermittent loadshedding, lasting up to 10 hours minimum, the past few months–forcing the public out on the streets looking for an escape from the scorching heat. With a national shortfall of an estimated 3350 megawatts, the poor mechanism for transportation of electricity has been exposed; establishing a demand for the system to be reformed.

The interim government has access to various avenues through which power can be produced in surplus but they remain untapped, further contributing to the problem. Similarly, promising plans to improve distribution channels and transmission lines have been presented time and time again but they eventually wither away in the background because of a lack of funding. Such factors can be attributed to a deterioration of the execution process by the government which allows for projects to become failures—some are not even brought to the attention of executives. The reality is that sometimes, the power of patronage allows for inept individuals to assume responsibility which compromises the circulation of resources and skills needed to tackle such issues swiftly.

The need for action to be taken is urgent. While cities drown in darkness or inactivity, procedures are halted and losses are amplified. Solutions like utilising data and cross referencing with proposed ventures will help in recognising those that have a larger and more positive impact on the nation. Similarly, prioritising this power challenge will ensure that funds are allocated responsibly, implementation is carried out methodically and that results are monitored timely.