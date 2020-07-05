Share:

Ayatullah Durrani, hailing from Balochistan's Mastung area, has passed away in a private hospital in Balochistan.

The central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former federal minister, Ayatullah Durrani, had been was admitted to a private hospital in Quetta after he got severely ill for the last few days.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the death of Ayatullah Durrani. He said that Durrani was an ideological and loyal worker. He added that Durrani’s death was a major loss to the PPP Balochistan chapter.