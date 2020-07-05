Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Farhatullah Babar said the PPPP had invited application from the candidates aspiring to contest Gilgit Baltistan elections. The applications should reach House No 8, street 19, F-8/2, Zardari House Islamabad by July 1, 2020, said a press release.The application should be addressed to the President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and a bank draft of Rs15,000 in the name of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians should also be attached with the application, the press release said.